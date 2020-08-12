Collierville 150th Celebration canceled over virus concerns

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville has announced the cancellation of its annual celebration due to health concerns presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Set for Sept. 5 during Labor Day weekend, this would have been the town’s 150th celebration. But there are even bigger plans in store for next year.
Collierville spokesperson Jennifer Casey wrote in a statement:
“The town is looking forward to hosting a bigger and better Collierville Independence Day Celebration in 2021 with the largest fireworks demonstration in the event’s history!”
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.