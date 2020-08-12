Facebook building $800M data center in Gallatin, Tenn.

Rendering of Facebook Gallatin Data Center (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 12, 2020 at 10:29 AM CDT - Updated August 12 at 10:33 AM

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WMC) - Social media giant Facebook is building a new data center right here in Tennessee -- Gallatin, Tennessee to be exact.

According to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, the development will cost $800 million. And construction is already underway for the 982,000-square-foot facility.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee confirmed the news Wednesday via Twitter.

TNECD says there will be over 1,100 construction workers on-site at the height of construction and once the data center is operational, approximately 100 jobs will be available.

Facebook made the groundbreaking announcement early Wednesday morning with a video featuring the Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown, the Executive Director of the Gallatin Economic Development Agency James Fenton and other staples and faces of Gallatin.

Hello Gallatin!

Today, we are excited to announce that Facebook will be building its newest data center in Gallatin, Tennessee. Due to COVID-19 and to put safety first, we are announcing the groundbreaking virtually with this video featuring Mayor Paige Brown, the Executive Director of the Gallatin Economic Development Agency James Fenton, and a few familiar landmarks and voices from Gallatin. Thank you to our partners, including the City of Gallatin, the Gallatin Economic Development Agency, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, the Tennessee Valley Authority, and to all of our partners who have helped get us to today. We are glad to be joining this community!

