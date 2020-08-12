Facebook building $800M data center in Gallatin, Tenn.

Today, we are excited to announce that Facebook will be building its newest data center in Gallatin, Tennessee. Due to COVID-19 and to put safety first, we are announcing the groundbreaking virtually with this video featuring Mayor Paige Brown, the Executive Director of the Gallatin Economic Development Agency James Fenton, and a few familiar landmarks and voices from Gallatin. Thank you to our partners, including the City of Gallatin, the Gallatin Economic Development Agency, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, the Tennessee Valley Authority, and to all of our partners who have helped get us to today. We are glad to be joining this community!