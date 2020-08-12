Facebook building $800M data center in Gallatin, Tenn.

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WMC) - Social media giant Facebook is building a new data center right here in Tennessee -- Gallatin, Tennessee to be exact.
According to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, the development will cost $800 million. And construction is already underway for the 982,000-square-foot facility.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee confirmed the news Wednesday via Twitter.
TNECD says there will be over 1,100 construction workers on-site at the height of construction and once the data center is operational, approximately 100 jobs will be available.
Facebook made the groundbreaking announcement early Wednesday morning with a video featuring the Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown, the Executive Director of the Gallatin Economic Development Agency James Fenton and other staples and faces of Gallatin.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.