Graceland to host first-ever drive-in during Elvis Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Graceland will be hosting its first-ever drive-in for three nights during Elvis Week.
The Graceland Drive-In will take place Aug. 13, 14 and 16 at 9 p.m in the Graceland Parking Lot at 3717 Elvis Presley Boulevard.
Guests can watch from inside their cars, listening over the car radio, or can bring chairs and a portable radio to enjoy the movie under the stars.
The Graceland Drive-in screenings are as follows:
Gates open at 8 p.m. Parking is based on a first-come, first-served basis, and no more than six people are allowed per vehicle.
Carloads cost $20 and individual walk-up tickets are $5 at the entrance to the Graceland Parking Lot.
Concessions will be offered and only cash will be accepted.
Masks are also required when entering the bathroom or concessions area.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.