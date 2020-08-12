Memphis International Raceway postpones 34th Annual Super Chevy Show due to coronavirus concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 34th Annual Super Chevy Show at Memphis International Raceway has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.
The event has now been rescheduled for April 10-12, 2021.
All pre-purchased general admission tickets will be refunded.
Those who have purchased car corral, car show, camping and vendor spaces should call Memphis International Raceway at 901-969-7223 or e-mail info@racemir.com to receive a credit or to make other arrangements.
For more information, click here.
