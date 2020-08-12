More rain chances on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly cloudy with isolated showers or storms this afternoon and evening. Like Tuesday, some areas will get heavy rain and some won't see anything but clouds. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 80s, so it won't be near as hot. Wind: South 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: A passing shower. or storm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Wind south 5-10 mph.
LATE WEEK: Highs will remain in the mid 80s to around 90. Scattered showers or storms possible again on Thursday. The chance looks slightly lower Friday. It will be mostly cloudy Thursday and partly cloudy Friday. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s.
WEEKEND: Continued hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. It will be partly cloudy both days with just a small shot at a stray shower or storm. Lows will remain in the mid 70s. A late summer cool front may come through next Monday and drop highs into the 80s with lower humidity early next week.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.