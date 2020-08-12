Rain possible through this evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers will be possible this morning and some of us could even get rain during the morning commute. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue this afternoon and evening. Although there will be breaks in the rain, you should anticipate at least one or two passing downpours. Rain could be heavy at times and some storms could have frequent lightning and quick gusts of wind. Due to the clouds and rain, high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the mid-70s. Rain should end by midnight tonight, but it will remain cloudy.