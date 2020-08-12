Rain possible through this evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers will be possible this morning and some of us could even get rain during the morning commute. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue this afternoon and evening. Although there will be breaks in the rain, you should anticipate at least one or two passing downpours. Rain could be heavy at times and some storms could have frequent lightning and quick gusts of wind. Due to the clouds and rain, high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the mid-70s. Rain should end by midnight tonight, but it will remain cloudy.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 60%. High: 89. Winds will be southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 40%. Low: 74. Winds southeast 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: We will have a round of rain in the morning Thursday and then another in the afternoon. Although we can’t rule out an afternoon shower Friday, most of the area will stay dry. High temperatures will stay in the lower 90s with lows in the mid-70s through the end of the week.
WEEKEND: A pop-up shower or storm will be possible on Saturday and Sunday afternoon, but everyone will not see rain. High temperatures will top out in the lower 90s and the heat index could reach 100.
NEXT WEEK: A weak cold front will move through at the beginning of next week. It likely won’t deliver much rain, but it will drop temperatures and humidity slightly. High temperatures will be in the 80s Monday and Tuesday.
