SCHD reports 5 new virus-related deaths, case increase drops to 119

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department says 119 new coronavirus cases have been identified since Tuesday afternoon, a large difference compared to previous case increases reported in July.
Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter says the health department’s latest directives to close bars and enforce mask-wearing have contributed to the decrease of new case reports in the county.
Labs have also been able to increase their turn around time to efficiently report results.
There were also five additional virus-related deaths reported within the last 24 hours -- the county’s death toll has reached 313.
The health department is also monitoring health care resources in the Mid-South as COVID-19 hospitalizations have caused some concern within the county and state.
As of Monday, ICU utilization has been in the red zone at 91%. Officials say this percentage includes COVID-19 patients along with patients who have other health care concerns.
An alternate care facility in Memphis has been constructed and prepped in the event that hospitalizations skyrocket.
There are over two dozen long term care facilities under investigation due to COVID-19 clusters that have taken the lives of both residents and staff.
Tennessee Governor Bill lee and local governments have each worked to ensure the most vulnerable population receives the attention needed during this unprecedented time.
There’s also a separate set of facilities that have resolved their clusters after going 28 consecutive days without reporting a new case of the virus.
