Schools taking steps to provide tech support for digital learning devices

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of Mid-South students will learn 100% online this upcoming school year. And that means there’s bound to be a tech issues or two.
So now, schools are taking steps to keep their students plugged in.
Throughout the summer, school districts have been distributing devices to students choosing to learn in an all-virtual manner but many are worried about what happens if that device all of a sudden just stops.
Germantown Municipal Schools says it will have a tech support team to help out with any issues
“Issues that come to us are like hardware issues-their keyboard isn’t working, their screen isn’t working, they dropped it by accident. Those issues come to us. Anything above I can’t find this website,” said John Pierce, Director of Technology at Germantown Municipal School District.
Other districts are taking similar approaches with a universal tech help number and email, including Shelby County Schools.
And it’s not just students and parents having to learn online, many teachers are also logging on for the first time.
So to help out, Tennessee Department oF Education is offering free teacher training on digital learning.
Since its launch in May, the program has already taught more than 19,000 educators across the state.
Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville designed the training program which allows teachers to go at their own pace to get a better sense of digital teaching.
“We have four different self-paced modules that range from understanding how to deliver videos to using technology for engagement,” said Lametrius Daniels with Trevecca. “Also developing universal designs to create personalized learning, and helping with an inclusive environment, as well as using technology for tracking student performance.”
The program is optional and many districts like Shelby County Schools are offering its own training programs to teachers.
It will be available to all teachers until September.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.