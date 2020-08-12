SCS no longer requiring students to wear uniforms while learning virtually

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools students will no longer be required to wear uniforms while learning virtually.
However, all students are expected to show up for school dressed appropriately in the virtual learning environment just as they would be in the traditional or face-to-face environment.
The district will allow some flexibility for bottoms (i.e. pants, shorts, skirts) and footwear when the student’s full body will not be captured on video.
The virtual learning school day will begin at 8 a.m. for all students and teachers and will conclude at 3 p.m.
Schools will revert to their usual bell times when in-school learning returns.
To view the student dress code, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.