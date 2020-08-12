Sen. Kamala Harris makes history as presumptive Democratic Vice President nominee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Senator Kamala Harris is making history as the presumptive Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee.
"It's important that we understand just how important this decision was, and decisions like this," said Faith Morris.
Morris with the National Civil Rights Museum says this is an example of how the political process is shifting.
"It is one that honestly is pivoting, it is changing. More things are considered with what makes this nation greater than ever before," she said.
Former Vice President Joe Biden's announcement Tuesday marked many firsts.
Sen. Harris is the first Black and Asian-American woman to be a nominee on a major presidential party ticket.
She’s a graduate of a Historically Black College and University, and she’s a member of a Black Greek Letter Organization -- Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.
WMC Political Analyst Mike Nelson says the fact that Harris campaigned on her own will be beneficial.
“Given how old Joe Biden will be if he’s elected as President he will be the oldest president in history, there’s a very good chance that Kamala Harris will be on line to seek the Democratic nomination four years from now,” Nelson said.
Harris joins few other African Americans who campaigned for the White House including Jesse Jackson and Shirley Chisholm.
Morris says they both paved the way for historical moments like this to happen.
“Women and people of color make up a huge huge decision making body in the country, and will always be important to what happens in the bottom line,” Morris said.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.