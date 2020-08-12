Stalled front keeps rain in the First Alert Forecast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms along with a light to calm wind and lows in the mid 70s.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms, a light variable wind, and highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of an evening shower, a light wind, and lows in the lower 70s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of isolated afternoon showers or storm along with highs near 90 and lows in the mid 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm, highs in the lower 90s, and lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lows near 70. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.
