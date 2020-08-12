Tenn. Sen. Katrina Robinson pleads not guilty to federal charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Senator Katrina Robinson has pleaded not guilty to multiple federal charges, including embezzlement.
Last month, a federal grand jury indicted Robinson on 24 counts of embezzlement and 24 counts of wire fraud.
Robinson is the director of The Healthcare Institute (THI), a provider of educational and training programs for jobs in the health care field.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, THI received over $2.2 million in federal grants from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) between 2015 and 2019.
During that time, Robinson reportedly stole more than $600,000 that was supposed to help health care workers and instead paid for a wedding, home improvements and other personal items.
Robinson faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.