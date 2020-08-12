Two more MATA employees test positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two more employees for Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to MATA, one employee was a bus operator who last worked on July 31. The other employee was a payables processor who last worked on Aug. 6.
MATA was notified of the employees’ positive test results over the weekend and alerted other employees on Wednesday.
Here’s a breakdown from MATA explaining the COVID-19 cases:
Names of MATA employees with coronavirus will not be released for privacy reasons.
