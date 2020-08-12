WATCH: Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray talks back-to-school plans

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 12, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT - Updated August 12 at 3:45 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee’s largest school district is starting the school year completely virtual at the end of the month.

The first day of the 2020-21 school year at Shelby County Schools is Aug. 31.

There have been a lot of changes for the district leading up to the new year after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the Mid-South in March.

Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray is speaking virtually with WMC’s Kym Clark about the district’s plans for the coming school year.

