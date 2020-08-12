WATCH: Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray talks back-to-school plans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee’s largest school district is starting the school year completely virtual at the end of the month.
The first day of the 2020-21 school year at Shelby County Schools is Aug. 31.
There have been a lot of changes for the district leading up to the new year after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the Mid-South in March.
Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray is speaking virtually with WMC’s Kym Clark about the district’s plans for the coming school year.
