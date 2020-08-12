West Memphis School District continues digital device distribution

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The West Memphis School District continued to distribute digital devices on Wednesday.
August 24 is the first day for the district, families had the option of in-person or virtual learning.
The district says students can switch between options every five weeks.
In preparation for the first day the district handed out digital devices Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday, some parents waited hours to get their device.
Superintendent Jon Collins says by Wednesday they changed the flow of things.
“We apologize to our patrons and parents for the delays we underestimated the logistics of the process yesterday. We handed out devices until 8:40 p.m. last night,” said Collins.
Parents and students picking up devices Wednesday said things went smooth at distribution.
"Very short, very quick."
“It took a minute, but it was cool though, you know everything was smooth.”
“It only took about one hour. I got in real quick.”
Kindergarten through second grade students are receiving iPad’s, the rest are receiving Chromebooks.
Families who need internet access also received an internet hotspot, which can support up to five devices.
Collins says with every student receiving a device West Memphis is now a 1:1 district.
“I think it’s a very smart idea just in case we have to close down, that way they can still learn,” said Rebecca Curle, parent.
Curle's son will be doing in-person learning, but she appreciates the district's digital support.
When Collins was asked how he feels about the first day of school approaching, he said he’s confident and says the district has prepared as much as they can.
“If one campus is overcome with COVID-19 and probable close contact that does not necessarily mean that every campus in the district will close,” said Collins.
For parents who couldn’t pick up their device this week, the district will release information on make-up days by Friday.
They are also working on developing a tech support hotline.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.