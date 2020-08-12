Why you should look up: Perseid Meteor Shower

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the most popular meteor showers of the year, the Perseids are active now. The shower will peak on Aug. 12th. The Perseids are said to be the best and brightest meteor shower of the year.
The shower could produce as many as 60 meteors per hour or as many as 150-200 per hour during the peak on Aug 12 & 13th! We do have rain chances this week but there may be a brief period of clearing that make it viewable. The moon this month will be just past its last quarter phase and that means the moonlight may make it harder to see.
According to astronomers, the view should be better than last year, when the moon was close to its full phase. Astronomers say say you can still see a good amount of shooting stars and possibly some bright fireballs. The best time to look up is late-night and early-morning hours. The meteor shower will be best viewed during the peak but it is already producing enough meteors to make it worth to stargazing.
It will still be possible to see the meteor shower until Aug 17th.
You can see the Perseid’s meteors shower from anywhere, according to astronomers you can increase your chances by going to an open area, far away from city or bright lights. The best time for viewing is after midnight to the pre-dawn hours. Some meteors could be visible as early as 10 P.M. You don’t need a telescope or binoculars to view the meteor shower. So look up & look north!
The meteors may appear big from Earth, but according to astronomers they are tiny pieces of debris. They originate from the tail of the Comet Swift-Tuttle. The comet moves around the sun and leaves a trail of debris, and our plant moves through the debris every August.
