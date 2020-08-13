Active COVID-19 cases tip 3,900 in Shelby County; over 9,000 contacts in quarantine

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department announced 171 new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning with 3 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
The department says there has been a total of 24,347 cases and 316 deaths countywide. There are 3,968 active cases and more than 9,000 contacts in quarantine.
The health department released new information Thursday regarding pediatric coronavirus cases across the county according to the charts, African American children account for the largest percentage among pediatric cases at nearly 52%.
There several long term health care facilities under investigation for COVID-19 clusters. Both staff and residents have died due to the virus.
State and Mid-South officials have worked to keep these vulnerable populations safe by limiting outside visitors and increasing testing.
There is also a separate set of facilities that have completed or resolved their clusters after going 28 consecutive days without reporting a new case.
Quince Nursing and Rehab, the hardest hit facility, has completed their cluster. The outbreak affected 90 residents and 38 staff members. The facility saw a total of 33 deaths.
