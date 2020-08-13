Arkansas seeing decline in COVID-19 cases among youth

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - Thursday, Arkansas officials discussed a positive trend among younger children and COVID-19 cases.
According to Governor Asa Hutchinson, there is a significant decline in cases among children ages 10 to 18.
He pointed out this is good news as the state is just over a week away from starting school.
State officials also announced a new tool for parents and educators -- the Arkansas Ready to Learn Healthy School guide.
The guide will provide the best and healthy practices for parents and teachers to use as schools reopen.
