Best Life: Get your kids ready for school

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – The average student could begin the next school year having lost as much as a third of their reading gains and half of their math gains, according to researchers at Brown University. Add up all the impact COVID-19 had on academics; the average student could fall behind seven months. Black and Latino students could fall behind even further with nine to ten months. We’ll share what parents can do to get their kids up to speed.