Bottom Line: Keyboard and mice that fight fatigue

When it comes to ergonomic mice, you don’t have to spend a lot of money to get a good one. CR recommends the Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Wireless Mouse, which costs $50. It’s a battery-powered model from Microsoft. This model is a hybrid of the typical horizontal form and the more ergonomic vertical form. But lefties take note: Like many ergonomic mice, the Microsoft Sculpt is available only in a right-handed version.