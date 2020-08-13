Collierville churches stepping up with backpack, school supply giveaway for students

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Members of a two Collierville churches were busy stepping up Wednesday night providing back to school supplies for the upcoming school year.
For the 14th consecutive year, volunteers at New Direction Christian Church and Central Church handed out backpacks and much more.
This year was a drive-through event. Families stayed in their cars and received generous donations.
“We have always seen that there is a need for opportunity in events like this,” said Shamichael Hallman, member of New Direction Christian Church. “We believe COVID-19 has hit families extra hard. So if we can come in and help families with a backpack that has some supplies in it, we want to do that.”
The backpacks were filled with educational necessities to get kids ready for class in this most unusual school year.
