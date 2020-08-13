Drier air moving into the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of an isolated shower, a light to calm wind, and lows in the low to mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few isolated to widely scattered showers or storms along with a light northwest wind and afternoon highs near 90.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a light north wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm along with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 90 and overnight lows near 70. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.