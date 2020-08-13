Flyers posted, water search underway for missing Kansas mother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The search for a missing Kansas mother is growing here in the Mid-South.
Volunteer boaters were deployed Thursday morning to scan portions of the Mississippi River with sonar for any signs of 36-year-old Marilane Carter.
She went missing more than a week ago while driving through Memphis to get to Birmingham, Alabama.
Her phone was last detected under the Arkansas side of the I-55 bridge.
Missing person flyers are now being posted in the area.
Credit card records show she bought gas in West Memphis on the afternoon of Aug. 2.
However, after that family members say she told them she was lost.
If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement agency.
