Horn Lake police searching for homicide suspect

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - Horn Lake police are looking for the man they say fired shots, striking a woman at Tulane Park Apartments on Thursday afternoon.
Upon arrival, officers found a female in the parking lot with a gun shot wound to the chest.
The victim was transported to Regional One Health, where she later died. Her name has not yet been released.
Investigators say witnesses identified the shooter as Corey Woods, who fled the scene in a white Honda Accord.
Police later found the car in Memphis, but Woods was not inside.
Woods is considered armed and dangerous.
If you know of his whereabouts or have any information, call Crimestoppers at 662-429-TIPS.
