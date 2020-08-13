Liberty Park renderings released for transformation of Mid-South Fairgrounds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Renderings for a youth sportsplex and event center and a massive mixed-use development have been released. It’s a project that has been in the works for over a year with the City of Memphis as the master developer.
The historic Mid-South Fairgrounds is getting a $200 million transformation to become a part of Liberty park -- an area that will represent destinations including the Liberty Bowl, Tiger Lane and the Children’s Museum of Memphis.
The 227,000-square-foot youth sportsplex and event center will include indoor basketball and volleyball hardcourts and will be able to adapt for wrestling, gymnastics, cheerleading and other events like graduations.
The 18-acre mixed-use development will include a public plaza, 90,0000 square feet of family entertainment venues, another 90,000 square feet of commercial office space and 100,000 square feet for retail and dining.
The city says there will also be two hotels, totaling 200 rooms and at least 100 apartments.
“Despite the issues we’re dealing with head-on stemming from COVID-19, we have to simultaneously plan for the future,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. “Building on the spirit of an iconic past, known for years as the Fairgrounds, Liberty Park is a destination that moves a historic site into its next century to, one day, bring Memphians and visitors together.”
The development is expected to begin its phased openings in 2022. Click the link for a complete list of campus elements: libertyparkmemphis.com.
