MAS provides assistance to pet owners impacted by COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The coronavirus pandemic has caused many people to lose their jobs, making it hard for them to take care of their pets.
WMC Action News 5 spoke with Memphis Animal Services about the resources they’re providing and how the pandemic has changed the way they help pets.
Lost job, lost income, strapped for cash. That’s where many pet owners find themselves because of the current health crisis.
It’s why Memphis Animal Services started a food pantry back in the spring to give out free food to anyone who asked.
“At the beginning we had a pretty high demand. It dropped off at the beginning. But what we’ve seen is the demand is climbing again,” said Alexis Pugh, Director of Memphis Animal Services.
MAS has helped hundreds of pet parents so far -- even helping some keep their beloved best friends.
“Just this week we had a woman. She was deaf and had a dog living with her. She was moving into an apartment and couldn’t afford the $200 payment. So we paid it,” said Pugh.
It’s been a team effort to get through the pandemic and donations from the community have helped.
To cut back on the number of people coming through their doors, MAS will only be taking in surrenders that need immediate assistance.
They are asking the public to foster strays.
“We’ll do all the vaccines for you. We’ll put it on our website. We’ll market it. We’ll set up appointments with adopters for you. We’ll provide you food, we’ll provide you crates,” said Pugh.
The result is no more overcrowding at the kennel. And no animals have been euthanized since March.
