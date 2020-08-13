Mid-South Fairgrounds will soon be known as Liberty Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New developments on the future of the Mid-South Fairgrounds. The City of Memphis revealed what a multi-million dollar facelift of the historic fairgrounds will look like.
The Fairgrounds will soon be known as Liberty Park.
The revitalization project will consist of a 227,000 square-foot youth sports facility with indoor basketball and volleyball courts that can also be used for wrestling, gymnastics and cheerleading.
There will also be entertainment venues, dining, retail, office space, two hotels with 200 rooms total, and 150 apartments.
“The Herenton administration worked on it, the Wharton administration worked on it,” said Mary Claire Borys, Housing and Community Development Division Manager for the city of Memphis.
Conversations about renovating the fairgrounds have been going on for years, but now things are concrete.
Borys says when Mayor Strickland took office he made the project a priority.
“This is going to be a best in class facility. It’s going to be something that Memphis will really be proud, and it’s going to attract folks from all over the country; and really it’s set up for youth and armature events as well,” said Borys.
Approximately $200 million will be invested in the project, which is set to open in early 2022.
Borys says if it wasn’t for COVID-19 they would have already broken ground.
As for the long-shuttered Mid-South Coliseum the city hopes the project will attract partnerships.
“By developing these new assets around the coliseum and bringing lots people and lots of attention to Liberty Park we think that is the best chance to attract some private capital that would be interested in working us,” said Borys.
