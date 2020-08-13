More isolated showers or storms through the afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly cloudy with isolated showers or storms possible in spots through the afternoon. Some areas will get heavy rain and some won’t see anything but clouds. Rain totals of 1-2″ in spots. Highs will range from the upper 70s in rainy areas to upper 80s in dry areas. Wind: Variable 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Isolated showers or storms early. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be light.
FRIDAY: The rain chance looks slightly lower but a few showers or storms are still possible. Highs will be in the mid 80s to around 90. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s.
WEEKEND: Continued hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. It will be partly cloudy both days with just a small shot at a stray shower or storm. Lows will remain in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday looks warm and somewhat muggy with highs around 90. A late summer cool front may come through next Tuesday and drop highs into the 80s with lower humidity by Wednesday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
