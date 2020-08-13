MPD: Victim rushed to hospital following South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A South Memphis shooting has left one person in the hospital, according to the Memphis Police Department.
The scene of the shooting was near the 1300 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard just off South Parkway.
Firefighters say they brought the victim to the hospital -- condition is unknown.
Police have not released any suspect information on this shooting.
If you happen to know anything about either of these shootings call Crime Stoppers 901-528-CASH.
