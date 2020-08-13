New outdoor hand washing stations set up across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Twenty new hand washing stations are now in place to help with proper hygiene amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Four of those stations are available for use at the Manna House on Jefferson Avenue.
The co-director of the Manna House explained how the pandemic has created hurdles for those without a home to practice good hygiene.
“The vision is with all the restaurants, fast food places being closed up, a lot of services for people on the street being closed up, there really aren’t places to get your hands washed. Hand washing is crucial, so we are very happy to provide these hand washing stations,” said Peter Gathje, Co-Director of Manna House.
Catholic Charities has two hand washing stations set up across Jefferson Avenue as well.
The hand washing stations were donated by an organization formed in memory of Lee Brown, a formerly homeless Memphian.
