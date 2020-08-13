SCS holding virtual job fair to meet need for teachers, training session for students, parents

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Students in the Shelby County Schools district head back to class on Aug. 31. And the district is still in need of teachers.
Not only is SCS needing to train teachers on how to teach classes online, they also need to hire more teachers.
Friday, the district is holding a virtual job fair to hire licensed teachers for elementary school, and 6th through 12th-grade history, math, and science.
Teachers who are eligible will be hired on the spot. You can apply on the Shelby County Schools career portal.
While the district is trying to hire more teachers, they’re not sure what to do about bus drivers, now that school will be completely online. Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray spoke about the issue during a one on one interview with WMC Action News 5.
“We’re meeting every day and trying to figure out how can we use our bus drivers,” said Ray. “Of course if you are not transporting a student to school, we can’t pay you for a service that you are not providing. However, we are trying to think of creative ways, because these are our people that are part of our community.”
And of course, teachers aren’t the only ones needing training for online school. Parents and students do too. Ray says parents can join a virtual classroom demonstration at 2 p.m. Thursday and watch an example of how class will look.
He also says there will be more digital training sessions for parents in the future, and they will be in different languages as well.
