Showers possible and low humidity today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few showers will be possible early this morning and then scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast this afternoon and evening. Although everyone will not see rain, several areas will get a downpour. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will go into the lower 70s tonight.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 40%. High: 88. Winds will be southeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20%. Low: 73. Winds northeast 5 mph.
FRIDAY: Although we can’t rule out an afternoon shower Friday, rain chances will be lower. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s with lows in the mid-70s.
WEEKEND: A pop-up shower or storm will be possible on Saturday afternoon, but most of the weekend will be dry. High temperatures will top out in the lower 90s and the heat index will be around 100.
NEXT WEEK: A weak cold front will move through at the beginning of next week. It likely won’t deliver much rain, but it will drop temperatures and humidity slightly. High temperatures will be in the 80s all week and low temperatures will dip into the upper 60s on Tuesday night.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.