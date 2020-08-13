Sunflowers bloom at Agricenter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the most unique photo opportunities in Memphis is in full bloom right now.
Two stands of sunflowers are ready for their closeup at Agricenter International on Walnut Grove Road.
The current flowers are expected to survive for a couple of weeks before the heads become heavy from seeds and droop. An additional field of sunflowers should be in bloom around that time.
Visitors are encouraged to take photographs in the fields and there is no charge for admission. However, guests are asked to not pick the flowers.
Visitors can enter on Timber Creek Drive and follow signs to a designated parking area.
The Agricenter is inviting photographers to send pictures to info@agricenter.org for possible inclusion on the website. You can also send your photos to the WMC Action News 5 Burst page below.
