Tropical Storm Josephine officially forms in Atlantic Ocean

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The busy 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season continues as Josephine becomes the 10th named storm to date.
Tropical Storm Josephine is roughly 950 miles east southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands and moves west northwest around 15 mph.
Winds around the storm, as of this writing, are around 45 mph. Tropical storm status winds are sustained between 39 and 74 mph.
The latest “cone of concern” from the National Hurricane Center out of Miami, Florida shows the storm generally moving east northeast through the weekend.
The NHC is forecasting the storms winds to increase to around 60 mph by Friday morning. Staying below Hurricane status.
The general direction of Josephine, shows the storm moving just north of Guadeloupe and Puerto Rico, generally staying as a fish storm int he Atlantic Ocean.
Forecasters are predicting the storm to weaken as it pushes into the open Atlantic waters, likely encountering wind shear and dry air in the atmosphere, causing the storm to weaken.
Both the National Hurricane Center and Colorado State University issue predictions on how active the hurricane season will be for the year 2020.
With the latest update, both the NHC and CSU predict an above average year for tropical storm development.
The peak of hurricane season will occur on September 10th. Stay with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather team as we continue to track the latest on the tropics.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.