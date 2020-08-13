WIC transitioning to electronic cards, closing 13 food centers in Mississippi

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi will close more than a dozen food centers that serve nutritional needs for women, infants and children, in a program better known as “WIC.”
The Mississippi State Department of Health announced Wednesday it will close WIC centers in Southaven, Ruleville and Rosedale, Mississippi on Friday, August 28.
Another WIC center in New Albany will close on the day before Thanksgiving, Nov. 25.
The WIC program will transition to EBT cards, allowing participants to buy food at grocery stores.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.