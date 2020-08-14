Beverly Robertson among USA TODAY’s ‘Women of the Century’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Beverly Robertson, president and CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber, has been added to USA TODAY’s “Women of the Century” list.
The list recognizes 10 women from all 50 states, and the contributions each made to her state and to the country.
USA TODAY recognized Robertson as a businesswoman and philanthropist who always managed to rise to the top of her peers.
Robertson started off as a part-time reservations agent at Holiday Inn Worldwide and moved her way up the corporate ladder as director of communications.
She then served as president of the National Civil Rights Museum for 17 years.
Robertson assumed her current role with the Greater Memphis Chamber in 2018, becoming the first Black woman to serve as president.
