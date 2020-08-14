A drier weekend taking shape followed by a nice & mild pattern for next week

Two cold front will move through the Mid-South over the next 48 hours. The first will significantly diminish rain chances and the second will usher in cooler and much drier air for next week bringing a nice change from a typically hot and humid mid to late August.

By Ron Childers | August 14, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT - Updated August 14 at 7:03 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a chance of some patchy fog before sunrise along with a light to calm wind and lows in the low to mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a late afternoon or early evening shower, a light north wind, and high temperatures in the lower 90s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with a calm wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 90 and overnight lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs again near 90 and lows near 70. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s each day along with overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and high temperatures in the upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s.

