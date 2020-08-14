Elvis Presley’s childhood home in Miss. up for auction

TUPELO, Miss. (WMC) - Elvis Week at Graceland is coming to an end but Rockhurst Auctions is making a way for fans to get a taste of the king of rock and roll’s childhood.
Elvis Presley’s childhood home in Tupelo, Mississippi is up for auction and the minimum bid is set at $40,000.
The home that sits on 1241 Kelly Street is up for sale on Rockhurst Auctions -- the home where Elvis lived with his parents Vernon and Gladys Presley from 1943 to 1944.
And the house comes with a few gems from the past.
Back in 2017, a pair of Elvis Presley experts deconstructed the home and stored the elements in a 30-foot trailer which will be included with the purchase of the house, according to Rockhurst.
There will also be a 60 minute documentary of the house being deconstructed.
Bidding is now open at https://rockhurstauctions.com and will close on August 27, 2020.
