Friday is deadline to apply for Pandemic Electronic Benefits food assistance program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday is the deadline for eligible families to apply for the Pandemic Electronic Benefits food assistance program, which could help feed an estimated 86,000 children in Shelby County alone.
Created by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, P-EBT is designed to replace meals lost during March, April and May because of COVID-19 school closures. Children are eligible for $5.70 P-EBT benefits per day if their school closed because of the virus and if they qualify for free or reduced-price meals.
Applications must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Friday. Apply on the Tennessee Department of Human Services website.
Parents who already collect Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefits do not need to apply.
Qualifying families who do not receive SNAP or TANF will receive a P-EBT card in the mail to purchase food anywhere EBT is accepted or online with Amazon and Walmart.
Call the TDHS hotline at at (833) 496-0661 or Shelby County Family Assistance Office at (901) 320-7200 and (901) 344-5040 or email shelbyfa.caseverification.dhs@tn.gov.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.