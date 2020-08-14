Hot and humid weekend ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly cloudy with isolated showers or storms possible, mainly in north Mississippi. Highs will range from the low 80s in rainy areas to near 90 in dry areas. Wind: Variable 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: An isolated shower early. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be light.
WEEKEND: Continued hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. It will be partly cloudy both days with just a small shot at a stray shower. Mostly areas will stay dry. Lows will remain in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will still be warm with highs around 90. A late summer cool front will come through next Tuesday and drop highs into the mid to upper 80s with lower humidity for the middle of the week. Most of next week looks dry at this time.
Spencer Denton
