Hot and humid weekend, drop in temps next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Although this morning is mostly dry, we will have a chance for scattered showers after 10 a.m. This afternoon could feature a few thunderstorms with heavy rain and frequent lightning. However, much of the area will remain dry with some sunshine. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the lower 90s and low temperatures will drop into the lower 70s tonight. The heat index will be around 100 today.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 30%. High: 91. Winds will be northeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 74. Winds northeast 5 mph.
WEEKEND: A pop-up shower or storm will be possible on Saturday afternoon, but most of the weekend will be dry with ample sun. High temperatures will top out in the lower 90s. It will feel humid with a heat index around 100 Saturday. However, the heat index won’t be as high Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: A weak cold front will move through at the beginning of next week. It likely won’t deliver any rain, but it will drop temperatures and humidity. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s Monday, but will drop into the 80s for the rest of the week. Low temperatures will be down into the lower to upper 60s on Tuesday night. We will also get a break on the humidity next week as dry air moves in behind the front.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
