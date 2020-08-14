Latino Memphis giving away boxes of food, supplies for those in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - COVID-19 has rocked the Latino community in Memphis. And Friday there’s a bit of help available for those who need it.
Food boxes are stacked at Latino Memphis where anyone who needs food can stop by.
The organization says the boxes are full of groceries as well as other important supplies the community needs during this pandemic.
”So we’re giving away masks, inside, washable masks, information and most importantly, we’re also reminding people to sign up for the census,” said Mauricio Calvo with Latino Memphis.
You can pick up your box of supplies starting at noon Friday.
