Malco set to reopen Mid-South theaters starting next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The movies are back! Malco Theatres announced new reopening dates Friday for movie theaters in Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas.
Malco theaters were originally scheduled to reopen in June but a spike in COVID-19 cases across the Mid-South put things on hold.
Several theaters, including Collierville Cinema Grill, now reopen Aug. 21. Paradiso, Powerhouse and others reopen Aug. 28.
A spokesperson for Malco says the Shelby County Health Department approved their COVID-19 safety protocols to allow them to reopen. Protocols include temperature checks, masks, reserved seating and limited capacity.
Opening Aug. 21
- Collierville Cinema Grill & MXT
- Stage Cinema Grill
- Tupelo Commons Cinema Grill
- Grandview Cinema & IMAX
- Owensboro Cinema Grill & MXT
- Jonesboro Towne Cinema
- Rogers Towne Cinema Grill
- Razorback Cinema Grill & IMAX
Opening Aug. 28
- Paradiso Cinema Grill & IMAX
- Powerhouse Cinema Grill & MXT
- Ridgeway Cinema Grill
- Studio on the Square
- DeSoto Cinema Grill
- Smyrna Cinema
- Gonzales Cinema
- Fort Smith Cinema
Tickets and times for the Aug. 21 showings will be available Aug. 19 at malco.com and the Malco app. Tickets and times for the Aug. 28 openings will be available starting Aug. 26.
Malco says reopening dates for additional locations are coming later this month.
