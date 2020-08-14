Memphis Oral School for the Deaf holding 1920s-themed virtual fundraiser this weekend

The institution has been around in Memphis and the Mid-South for more than 60 years with fundraising accounting for half of the school’s budget. During the coronavirus pandemic, fundraising has slowed considerably. The school is the only one of its kind within 200 miles serving children in Mississippi, Tennessee and Arkansas. The Speakeasy-themed online party includes a silent and live auction along with testimonials from its alumni Saturday night, Aug. 22 from 6 to 6:30 p.m.