Mid-South business headlines: City rebrands Fairgrounds redevelopment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re taking a look at some of this week’s biggest business headlines, including a makeover for the Mid-South Fairgrounds, with Greg Akers, Editor-in-Chief of the Memphis Business Journal.
The Fairgrounds will soon be known as Liberty Park.
“This is an over $100 million renovation altogether. This is a massive development in general,” said Akers. “This is going to have a youth sports complex, which is very large, and would host different sports teams and different sports... This has two hotels, this has a really large, big box entertainment center. This has up to 90,000 square feet of office space, this has a lot of retail space.”
Akers says the project would roll out in stages and the City of Memphis is leading it.
“In particular, they did kind of take a pause with the pandemic and kind of reassessed everything, made sure this is still what the market would want and could bare,” said Akers. “But by November 2022, they’re hopeful that the pandemic will be over, we’ll have a vaccine and people will be healthy and comfortable going out.”
City officials expect to start grading the land for the entire project and installing utilities in March 2021.
The $40 million youth sports complex is expected to be finished in November 2022.
