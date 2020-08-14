Millington Central High mourns graduate who died after testing positive for COVID-19

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Millington Central High School community is mourning the passing of one of their former students.
Last week, 22-year-old Breana Maclin passed away after testing positive for COVID-19.
Maclin recorded a short video snippet in June as a part of a documentary about the Millington Central High School’s Trojan TV program.
She spent three years in the broadcast program.
The Broadcast Television teacher, Marshonn Calvin, says Maclin loved video production and being in his class.
“It’s just been a joy to have students like her because she stands out. She always wanted to be sure everything was going good in the program and that it was left in good hands,” said Calvin. “She was kind of like that mother that told those kids what they needed to do.”
After graduating from Millington Central High School in 2016, Maclin went to Arkansas State University to study broadcasting. But she soon discovered teaching was her true love.
Calvin says he was devastated when he heard his former student suddenly passed away.
“When I found out she passed, it just hurt you know because it’s like losing one of my daughters,” said Calvin.
The 22-year-old passed away last Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19.
Her family says she suffered from underlying health conditions as well.
Maclin is a part of the largest group of COVID-19 cases in the state -- ages 21-30 make up 23% of all coronavirus cases.
It’s rare that someone so young would pass from the virus.
In Tennessee this age group makes up about 1% of all COVID-19 deaths, but Maclin’s previous health conditions likely played a role.
