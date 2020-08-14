Contracted worker for Millington schools tests positive for COVID-19

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Millington Municipal Schools is reporting its first case of COVID-19. The district’s first case comes less than a week after classes started.
The district says it was not a student that tested positive.
In a press release, the district states that the person who tested positive is a contracted worker. The release says the employee has had minimal contact with other staff members and students. The district has notified two other people they have reason to believe had contact with the employee that tested positive. The release does not say if the two people they notified have been asked to self-quarantine. It also does not say which school the employee who tested positive worked in.
COVID-19 in schools has been a concern for parents across the state.
Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn says there is a statewide dashboard that’s been created for schools to post when closures occur because of a COVID-19 outbreak. Parents can look up the district and school to view the data.
Schwinn says the goal is for schools to update the dashboard daily.
