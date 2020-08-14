Mini-golf taking center stage at Orpheum Theatre

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Golf is center stage at the Orpheum Theatre in Memphis.
It's a unique example of how businesses are re-imagining their future after being impacted by COVID-19.
“Everybody thought what a wacky idea,” said Brett Batterson, President and CEO of the Orpheum Theatre Group.
Like other businesses, Batterson says the pandemic has been extremely difficult on the theater.
"We're entirely dependent on ticket sales, and with no shows there's no ticket sales."
That's why Batterson and his team got creative and created a mini-golf course consisting of nine Broadway-themed putting greens.
Each green represents a Broadway show that has graced the Orpheum Stage including Hamilton, Memphis, Wicked, The Color Purple, Disney's The Lion King, The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, Chicago and Fiddler on the Roof.
"This'll bring in some much needed help along with getting people back and making them feel welcome and that type of thing," Batterson said.
In the midst of the pandemic, safety is still top of mind.
Everyone who enters is required to wear a mask and social distancing is enforced with a limit of four people per party per 90-minute slot.
Capacity is limited to 36 people.
Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, Batterson hopes this will curb your Orpheum cravings until we can all sit in the theatre seats again.
"Right at this moment we're still hoping for December, but the truth is no one knows," Batterson said.
Pre-registration for mini-golf is required and will open two weeks before each tee time.
Reservations are $10 per person.
