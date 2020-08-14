MPD: Officer fires shot at driver who crashed into another car while fleeing traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a man crashed into another car while fleeing a traffic stop Friday and later pointed a gun at an officer.
According to the Memphis Police Department, the officer spotted a BMW driving recklessly around noon near Dromedary and Reese Road. When the officer tried to stop the vehicle, police say the suspect tried to hit the officer’s cruiser.
MPD says the suspect crashed into a PT Cruiser near Dromedary and Highway 64 while speeding away. The officer followed the suspect to Hillshire Drive off Appling Farms Road where police say the suspect pointed a gun at the officer.
MPD says the officer fired one shot at the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect ran off but the officer caught him a short time later.
No one was hurt in the incident.
Police haven’t released the suspect’s name.
The investigation is ongoing.
