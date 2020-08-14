Overnight stabbing turns into barricade situation, according to police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several police officers have been on the scene of an overnight stabbing for hours now and according to the Memphis Police Department, it stemmed from an argument.
Memphis police officers on the scene told our crew that a woman stabbed a man at a home near Ford Road Elementary School and now the man is refusing to leave the home.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, officers and medics responded to the stabbing call around 2 a.m. but didn’t take anyone to the hospital. Officers have remained on the scene.
We are working to gather more information and will continue to update this story.
